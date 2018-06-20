Leeds artist brings woodland creatures to life with new textile exhibition at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

From hedgehogs playing brass bells to dapperley-dressed moles, fairytale creatures are being brought to life in a new exhibition at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Textile artist Mister Finch’s work centres around the story of The Wish Post, a magical kingdom of woodland animals whose job it is to collect and sort other creatures’ wishes.

The exhibition begins on June 23.

His exhibition, which runs at the Wakefield park from June 23 to September 23, features badgers in blue jackets, long-eared rabbits, elegant swans and thimble-tailed rats.

Mister Finch said: "Humanising animals with shoes and clothes is something I’ve always done and I imagine them to come alive at night.

"Most of my pieces use recycled materials, not only as an ethical statement, but I believe they add more authenticity and charm…a story sewn in, woven in."

The intricately, hand-sewn exhibition includes more than 75 individual soft sculptures, made from a combination of up-cycled and new materials.

Elegant swans are among the creatures that feature.

Mister Finch, who is based in Leeds, has taken inspiration from British folklore, the historic Bretton Estate in which the sculpture park sits, and Yorkshire wildlife.

All the work on show is available to buy.

The exhibition is also accompanied by a brand-new publication, self-published by Mister Finch, which documents his journey creating The Wish Post and includes behind-the-scenes photography.

Visitors will get the chance to have the new book signed by the artist at an event on June 24.