Leeds-based Jet2 is named Britain's best airline by travellers

Budget airline Jet2 has been voted one of the world's top 10 carriers by passengers.

The brand - which launched from Leeds Bradford Airport in 2003 and is still primarily based in the city - had a successful night at the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards.

Jet2 was named the seventh best airline in the world behind the likes of Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand and Emirates - all premium national carriers. It was the highest-ranked British airline on the list and also won the award for Europe's best economy carrier.

Jet2 launched 15 years ago with its first flight - a trip to city break staple Amsterdam. By the end of 2003, there were seven destination on the roster.

The company's head office later relocated to Leeds, and it now operates out of Low Fare Finder House on the airport site. There is also a city centre office in The Mint and a training academy in Bradford.

Jet2 now has 73 aircraft in its fleet, serving 58 destinations.

