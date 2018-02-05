Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Theatre set to premiere new show ‘Windrush: Movement of the People’

LEEDS-based Phoenix Dance Theatre’s ‘Windrush: Movement of the People’ – a contemporary dance piece commemorating the 70th anniversary of the arrival of SS Empire Windrush from the Caribbean in 1948 – will be premiered at West Yorkshire Playhouse this week.

The SS Empire Windrush was the ship that brought the first large group of immigrants from the Caribbean to the UK in 1948.

‘Windrush: Movement of the People’ opens at West Yorkshire Playhouse this week, running from Wednesday February 7 to Saturday February 10 before going on tour.

Sharon Watson, Phoenix Dance choreographer and artistic director, said: “I’m very excited about this new piece of work.

“This event is a monumental part of UK history and it had a huge effect on our cultural landscape. To retell a version of the story in dance has been incredible to work on.”

Fusing music and dance, the production uses a multi-cultural cast to tell an international story and celebrates a culture that is now part of the country’s fabric.

From 1948 to the present day; from Calypso to RnB via Blues, Ska and Reggae, composer Christella Listras supports the story with an original soundtrack to the lives of the Caribbean British people and wider black British communities.

Tickets are on sale now priced from £13.50 to £31

Book online at wyp.org.uk or call Box Office on 0113 213 77 00