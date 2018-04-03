Leeds, Batley and Dewsbury flood warnings remain after heavy rain

Five flood warnings and seven alerts are in place across Leeds and the surrounding areas this morning.

The Environment Agency said a total of 31 warnings and 29 alerts were in place across Yorkshire as of 6am, with river levels expected to "peak".

A warning means that flooding is expected, so immediate action is required, and an alert means that flooding is possible, so people need to be prepared.

It follows heavy rain during Easter Monday.

In Leeds, Batley, Dewsbury and the surrounding areas, warnings are in place for the following areas:

- Batley Beck at Bradford Road through central Batley

- Batley Beck at central Batley and surrounding areas

- River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

- River Calder at Central Mirfield

- River Calder at Ravensthorpe

And the following alerts are in place:

- Ings Beck Catchment including Oakenshaw Beck

- Lower River Nidd

- River Aire Middle catchment

- River Calder Lower catchment

- River Calder Upper catchment

- River Spen and Batley Beck catchments

- Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck catchments