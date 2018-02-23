Leeds Beckett student's half marathon after Manchester Arena bomb ordeal

A Leeds student caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing is to run a half marathon to raise money for an emergency fund set up after the attack.

Bridie O’Hare, 19, said being in the venue in May last year during the terror explosion, which killed 22 people including three linked to Leeds, was a “terrifying ordeal”.

Bridie with her mum, Suzanne.

The Leeds Beckett University first year history student now wants to help other people affected by the traumatic experience and will run the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon on April 8.

She said: “Since being involved in the tragic Manchester Arena bombing in May last year I’ve wanted to help make a difference to those injured and those who lost a loved one.

“Being in the arena was a terrifying ordeal so I’ve decided in 2018 I would focus on helping myself and others who were directly involved.”

The We Love Manchester emergency fund continues to help victims and offers support services to those involved in the explosion on May 22 and its aftermath.

Flowers and tributes left in St Ann's Square in Manchester following the Manchester Arena terror attack. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Miss O’Hare, who is originally from Cleethorpes, said: “The whole time since (the attack) it’s been really difficult, I’ve really struggled with the whole thing.

“Things got worse as time went on. That’s when I decided to do something to help instead of just being upset.”

Speaking more about the time after the attack, she said: “I didn’t really want to go out with my friends.

“I just isolated myself, so I knew something had to change.

“It’s still really hard. There are some days where you don’t think about it at all, and then some days where it might be on the news.”

The half marathon will be Miss O’Hare’s first official race, and although she is nervous, her mum Suzanne will be running alongside her.

She chose the Sheffield half marathon because she wanted to do an event close to home, but one which would be a challenge and one that her mum had not done before.

Some 22 lives were lost after Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

It exploded in the foyer moments after the American pop star left the stage.

More than 60 fans were injured and 22 died, including children.

Those who wish to donate towards Miss O’Hare’s fundraising can visit http://www.justgiving.com/Bridie-O-Hare1