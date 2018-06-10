Leeds Bexley Wing event marks double NHS anniversary

Have your say

Celebrations took place at St James’s Hospital in Leeds to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS – and 10 life-saving years of the vital Bexley Wing.

Visitors to the unit during an open day on Saturday got an insight into the work that goes on within cancer services at the hospital.

St James Hospital celebrating the NHS turning 70 and the 10 year anniversary of Bexley Wing opening.'Pictured Sam Lowey, 5, has his blood pressure checked by Clinical Educator Deborah Rowett.'9 June 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

People went behind the scenes to observe a linear accelerator – a machine that delivers radiotherapy – and to see its chemotherapy unit.

They could also try their hand at some nursing procedures on training equipment.

Kate Smith, head of nursing for the Oncology Clinical Service Unit, said the event highlighted the “amazing work” of the teams which provide care to patients following a cancer diagnosis.

She said: “Treatments and technologies have advanced significantly over recent years leading to more patients being cured or surviving longer following their diagnosis.”

St James Hospital celebrating the NHS turning 70 and the 10 year anniversary of Bexley Wing opening.'Pictured is Katherine Adams, a Medical Engineering Apprentice with a Linear Accelerator.'9 June 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Services have been developed to help patients manage their cancer symptoms or treatment and to provide better support and information to patients and families, she added.

Specialist staff and former patients attended to illustrate the work that goes on.

The state-of-the-art cancer centre replaced the Victorian-era Cookridge Hospital in 2008.