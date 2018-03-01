Leeds bin collections suspended due to severe weather

Bin collections have been suspended in Leeds today amid the continuing snowfall.

Leeds City Council said that collections will be rescheduled for when it is safe, and garden waste collections have been cancelled for the rest of the week to prioritise household services.

A notice on the council website reads: "Our waste service is suspended today due to severe weather conditions.

"Collections will be rescheduled as soon as it's safe to do so.

"Garden waste collections are suspended for the rest of the week so that household waste can be prioritised."