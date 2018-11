Barry Cryer is undergoing surgery after breaking his hip in a fall.

The 83-year-old Leeds-born comedian and writer was forced to cancel his show Strictly Come Joking at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham last night because of the injury.

Cryer’s agent Sarah Chanin said she was unsure of the extent of the injury but that he was "about to have the operation imminently".

The show is being rescheduled.