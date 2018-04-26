Leeds boy, 14, reported missing from home in Beeston

Police are continuing to search for a 14-year-old boy reported missing from his home in Leeds earlier this week.

Timothy Williams was last seen on Tuesday after being reported missing from his home address in Beeston.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7”, slim build, blonde wavy hair and blue eyes.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and urging members of the public to come forward if they have any information about where he is."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds CID as soon as possible on 101, quoting log number *1883 of 24 April.