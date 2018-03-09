Leeds Bradford Airport backs Leeds Force

Leeds Bradford Airport is to sponsor the Leeds Force basketball team, it has been announced.

The airport has agreed to be a name sponsor of the club for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season and their logo will be seen at all home games at the Leeds Beckett University Sports Arena.

The partnership between the Force and Leeds Bradford Airport, stemmed from conversations about connecting with the local community.

Leeds Force General Manager, Alex Christensen, said: “I am excited to have Leeds Bradford Airport on board.

“It is a big step in the right direction for the team.

“We have similar visions and values, which made for a great partnership.

“It will allow our club to develop and build our connection with the community.

“We look forward to seeing our partnership with Leeds Bradford airport grow, and hope to see it continue in the future.”

Alex Sobel, Member of Parliament for Leeds North West and Chair of the All Parliamentary Group for Basketball said: “It is always encouraging to see large businesses, such as Leeds Bradford Airport, engaging with the communities they serve. I’m really pleased to see LBA and Leeds Force come together to help promote basketball across the local area and I will be watching their developing partnership with interest.”

Phil Forster, Aviation Development and Corporate Affairs Manager at Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of Yorkshire’s only professional basketball team.

“Their passion for sport and the work they do in the community makes them an ideal partner for the Airport.

“We are looking forward to working on this exciting partnership and to help the team reach new heights.”

Leeds Force play in the British Basketball League, the top tier of the UK game, having been admitted in 2013.