Several flights have been delayed, including the 12.15pm Ryanair flight to Faro, the 1.25pm Jet2 flight to Paris and the 1.30pm flybe plane to Belfast City.

One passenger, Matthew Beedham, said that a Ryanair flight was blocking the runway after its "tyre blew out".

His flight to Amsterdam was unable to land and was diverted to Manchester Airport to refuel. The flight has now been cancelled.

The Ryanair flight which is believed to have got stuck on the runway (Photo: Matthew Beedham)

"Planes moving on the ground," he later said.

"It's very busy behind security. Lots of delays and cancellations."

Another passenger posted an image of the Ryanair flight on Twitter, which shows firefighters in attendance.

