Several flights have been delayed, including the 12.15pm Ryanair flight to Faro, the 1.25pm Jet2 flight to Paris and the 1.30pm flybe plane to Belfast City.
One passenger, Matthew Beedham, said that a Ryanair flight was blocking the runway after its "tyre blew out".
His flight to Amsterdam was unable to land and was diverted to Manchester Airport to refuel. The flight has now been cancelled.
"Planes moving on the ground," he later said.
"It's very busy behind security. Lots of delays and cancellations."
Another passenger posted an image of the Ryanair flight on Twitter, which shows firefighters in attendance.
Delays and cancellations to flights at Leeds Bradford Airport as plane ‘stuck on runway’
Last updated: Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 14:49
Statement from Leeds Bradford Airport confirms plane had difficulty landing
A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport has confirmed that firefighters were sent to the runway.
An inbound Ryanair flight experienced difficulties landing and four flights were diverted while firefighters assisted the flight.
The LBA spoksperson said: “Our on-site fire operations attended the runway to support an inbound Ryanair flight experiencing difficulties upon landing.
“Passenger safety is our biggest priority and our team acted promptly to manage the incident.
“As part of this we took the decision to divert four flights to nearby airports while we assisted the flight. All passengers disembarked safely, and operations have returned to normal.”
Major delays and cancellations to flights
Picture shows a fire engine on the runway
