Leeds Bradford Airport unveils its new branding with help from Toby Nye

Five-year-old Leeds youngster Toby Nye, who has captured the hearts of Yorkshire and beyond through his battle with neuroblastoma, has officially unveiled signage to mark a new era at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The airport has updated its brand following the appointment of a new Chief Executive, David Laws, new ownership and a number of changes to the terminal.

It will be branded ‘Leeds Bradford: Yorkshire’s Airport’.

As part of the celebrations, the region’s largest airport also last night showcased the first part of its terminal redevelopments, including brand new purpose-built lounges. Featuring floor to ceiling runway views, The Yorkshire Lounge, The White Rose Suite and 1432 Club will replace the current Yorkshire Premier Lounge.

The unveiling of the new lounges follows the opening of a new Cabin Bar and Beer House while the Saltaire restaurant has been overhauled. Works on a Starbucks coffee shop and additional retails outlets are set to begin in the coming weeks.

Mr Laws said: “It was great to welcome Toby and his family to switch on our new sign and experience our exclusive lounges. We also look forward to welcoming them back in the near future for a VIP tour. Our Fire Team are especially excited to welcome Toby to the Fire Station, as we hear from a reliable source (his Mum) he is a lover of ‘Transformers’ and our new fire vehicles are the same as those used in the films!”

Mr Laws added: “We want the people of our thriving region to get behind their airport and help us move forward.

“We are delighted to offer our passengers even more choice in our departure lounge, as well as improved facilities for business travellers.

“We hope people will see this as the start of things to come for this airport. Our brand refresh embodies our vision to become Yorkshire’s airport of choice and to provide an airport our passengers can be proud of.

“As the development of LBA continues we hope to continually keep improving the customer experience and ensure our passengers feel welcome.

“We are investing in staff training to ensure we offer a warm ‘Yorkshire welcome’ to all of our passengers, as well as continually improving our Special Assistance offering to help passengers with reduced mobility and hidden disabilities.

“The more people use this airport the more successful we can be. Work continues to improve our route offering for both business and leisure services and we hope to have more exciting announcements in the near future.”