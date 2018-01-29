Leeds Building Society to sponsor Leeds Rhinos for three more years

LEEDS Building Society is set to sponsor Super League Champions Leeds Rhinos fora further three years.

The deal will see the society continue as main club sponsor of the Rhinos until the end of the 2020 season, making the front shirt sponsorship agreement the longest in Super League history.

This is the 12th season the Rhinos have had the society as principal sponsor and this new three year agreement will also set a new club record for longest shirt partnership, surpassing the previous record of 13 seasons.

Peter Hill, Leeds Building Society chief executive, said: “I’m delighted we’re continuing our record-breaking partnership which keeps us exactly where we want to be – at the heart of strong communities in Leeds.

“We are both successful organisations who play major roles in the city and we share many of the same values. This is a winning partnership for us. Leeds Rhinos have enjoyed a highly successful period with Leeds Building Society proudly displayed on the front of their shirts.”

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington added: “We are proud of our association with Leeds Building Society and our partnership is a perfect fit for both parties. 2018 is a huge year for us with two massive games at Elland Road and a historic first trip to Australia to try and win our fourth World title against Melbourne.

“It is an exciting time for the Rhinos and all our partners as we see the redevelopment of our home at Emerald Headingley come to fruition and we are all looking forward to a bright future together.”

Successes by the Rhinos during their partnership with the Society include two World Club Championships, seven Grand Final titles and two Challenge Cups.