Leeds bus spotter hands true-to-life BUS CAKE to drivers to mark final day of 38 service

Have your say

A bus enthusiast baked a life-accurate bus shaped cake to present to the drivers of a Leeds service to commemorate its final day in service.

Jake Stead, 24, from Kirkstall, runs a bus enthusiast Facebook page in Leeds called Leeds Buses.

Top left, drivers Nathan and Tracey on their last day of running the 38 bus. Top right, the bus cake presented to the drivers. Bottom left, the bus cake alongside the bus itself. Photos: Leeds Buses on Facebook

-> These are the 10 most expensive streets in Leeds

When Jake heard that the Connexions service 38 to Wortley/Gledhow via Headlingley/Kirkstall was due to run for the final time this weekend, he felt compelled to do something to mark the occasion.

So Jake, who works at printing firm Picture The Print, had a special replica of the 38 Connexions service made - entirely out of cake!

The sweet treat was handed to Tracey and Nathan, Connexions Buses drivers, today on the service's penultimate day in operation ahead of the 38 route being scrapped from Saturday.

The lifelike bus cake made by Jake Stead which was handed to the bus drivers on the 38 bus today

Jake told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "The 38 Connexions bus began in June 2016 after the route was taken over by another operator.

"Today and tomorrow is the last days of the service which is a bit sad.

"I had a cake made today for the occasion.

"The drivers were really really delighted with their cake."

The lifelike bus cake made by Jake Stead which was handed to the bus drivers on the 38 bus today

So what drives someone to become a bus enthusiast or a 'bus spotter' in Leeds?

"The page is for entertainment and interest and also to supply information about the buses in Leeds.

"It attracts drivers and people in the bus industry as well as people with a general interest in buses.

"My dad was employed by a bus company so I grew up with it. That is what inspired me to set up the page."

The real bus alongside the bus cake

-> FIFA 19: This is where Leeds United rank in terms of squad value