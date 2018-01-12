Leeds buses diverted as emergency gas works force road closure

A road in Leeds has been closed with immediate effect to allow emergency gas works to take place.

Passengers have warned that the partial closure of part of Gledhow Lane in Gledhow will disrupt a number of First Bus services.

West Yorkshire Metro reported that the road was closed in one direction only between Catherine’s Walk and St Margaret’s Drive.

First Bus said 13 and 13A services towards Gledhow and Brackenwood were being diverted but services heading towards Leeds and Middleton would follow their usual routes.

Affected services are diverting via Gledhow Wood Road and Thorn Lane.

The road closure is expected to remain in place until around 4pm.