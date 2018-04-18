Leeds charter to create careers education 'entitlement'

A new charter aiming to promote “a sense of entitlement and expectation” among young people about services educating them on career opportunities is to be adopted by Leeds City Council.

Members of the authority’s Executive Board yesterday met at Civic Hall, where they endorsed the implementation of a the Young Person’s Information, Advice and Guidance Charter for Leeds.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Mohammed Rafique, the council’s executive Member for Employment, Enterprise and Opportunity, said: “The charter seeks to create a sense of entitlement and expectation from young people and their parents and carers of what information, advice and guidance should be provided to them, and they can then compare it to reality and hold those responsible to account when it’s not provided.”

It follows feedback from people who said that it would be useful to have a summary of what they are entitled to rather than merely being “given” careers information which their “educational settings choose”, according to a report presented to councillors.

The charter states that “in Leeds you should have access to impartial, independent and personalised careers education, information, advice and face-to-face guidance from year 7 onwards.”

However the council report states: “That entitlement is not without responsibility”.

It also features sections on expectations about the values and behaviours that employers are looking for in their workforce.

The charter is due to be promoted through social media.

It has been shared with schools and colleges, which have been encouraged to sign up to it.

