Leeds chef Matt Healy’s award-winning roast dinner on menu for charity fundraiser

Leeds kitchen king Matt Healy showed he has the recipe for success when the roast dinner he serves up at his Foundry restaurant in Holbeck was named the best in Britain.

Now the former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant is set to lend his magic touch to a fundraising event in support of one of the city’s favourite causes.

Matt will be leading the kitchen when the Jane Tomlinson Appeal’s Sporting Social evening takes place at the Queens Hotel in 2019, it was announced today.

And guests have been assured that his award-winning roast dinner will be on the menu at the event on Friday, September 27.

Matt said: “I was honoured to be asked to get involved and to be able to do my bit to help support children and people living with cancer.

“I’m really looking forward to supporting the event and serving my food to the guests – get your tickets today.”

Organisers have also confirmed that Clare Balding will be handling hosting duties at the fundraiser for the second year in a row.

Guests at this year’s event included Sir Chris Hoy and Dominic Matteo, with 2019’s line-up due to be confirmed shortly.

For ticket information, e-mail katie@janetomlinsonappeal.com.