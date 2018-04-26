Leeds chef takes delivery of 250-day aged steak

Chef Patron at Ipsum Vinoteca Andreas D’Ercole has taken delivery of something rather special... a 250-day aged steak.

Believed to be the only one of its kind in Leeds, the steak comes from Hereford cows which have been grass fed in the Lake District. It is then salt aged in a Himalayan salt chamber to improve tenderness and flavour.

Andreas said: “The moisture loss during the process concentrates the flavour. During ageing, the meat loses weight. The longer the ageing, the bigger the wait loss.”

Check his facebook page to see when the rare steak will be on the menu at the Duke Street restaurant.