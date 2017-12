A fish and chip shop has started selling 'foot-long' pigs in blankets that are thought to be the biggest in the country.

Penny Hill Fisheries in Hunslet put the festive meat treats on sale this morning to mark the beginning of December.

The battered pig in a blanket is priced at £2.30, and can also be served with sage and onion stuffing balls and gravy.

Stocks are limited so customers are advised to buy theirs from the shop in the Penny Hill Centre as soon as possible.