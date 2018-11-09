Leeds Christmas Market 2018 prices: How much is beer, mulled wine, German sausage and waffles?

The Leeds Christmas Market is back at Millennium Square until the Saturday 22 December.

And as usual there is plenty of festive food and drink to be had. Here’s a roundup of the food and drink on offer - and crucially, how much it costs.

If you're planning a trip to the market this weekend, budget between £4.50 and £6 for an alcoholic drink and around £3 to £6 for something to eat.

Food:

Frankfurter sausages - £3.50

German sausages (white, cheese, red and spicy) - £4.00

Ioana Zopota with sweet treats at the Leeds Christmas Market

Giant sausage - £5.00

Curry wurst - £4.00

Chips - £3

Garlic bread - £3

There are over 40 chalets at the Leeds German Christmas Market

Garlic bread with cheese - £4

Garlic bread with cheese and salami - £4.50

Waffles with sugar/sugar and cinnamon/ cream - £3

Crepe with lemon and sugar - £3.00

Crepe with Nutella/chocolate/cheese and ham/alcohol - £4.00

Drink:

Draft lager pint - £4.50 or £2.50 a half

Mug deposit for mulled wine and hot drinks - £3.00

Mulled wine classic/cherry/raspberry - £4.50

Hot chocolate with cream - £2.50

Alcoholic hot chocolate - £4.50

Hot honey mead - £4