Leeds church pays tribute to member of staff found dead in car park

Moortown Baptist Church have named the woman found dead in the church's car park yesterday as a member of their own staff.

The body of a woman was found inside a parked Ford Ka on the church site at 9am on Thursday morning. Police are not treating her death as suspicious and the case has been passed to the coroner.

Members of the church have now identified her as Laura Thompson, who worked part-time as the head of the seniors' ministry.

Photos on the church website indicate that Laura ran a lunch club for elderly worshippers, and also organised day trips for the congregation.

A statement on the church's Facebook page said:

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Laura Thompson, Moortown Baptist Church's seniors' worker. The thoughts and prayers of everyone here at MBC are with her family and her friends."

Church member Julie Ridsdill commented: "So sad. What a shock to everyone who knew her. Words fail me."