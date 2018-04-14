Leeds city centre brought to a standstill for NHS protest

A protest is taking place through Leeds city centre in support of the NHS.

Hundreds are following the procession led by the campaign group, Keep Our NHS public.

It is in response to cuts to funding and the impact on services as the organisation celebrates its 70th anniversary.

There are some road closures in place and bus routes are being affected as the march, which departed from the Headrow at 11.45am, looks set to continue into this afternoon.

Metro said all its services and stops are affected and have issued a revised bus stop system.Service and where to catch from

1 to Beeston from York Street F5 or Neville Street Z3; 1 to Holt Park from Bishopgate St Z1 or Leeds University 4501138; 2 3 3A 12 13 13A to Sheepscar from Temporary stop on Eastgate outside the Job Centre; 2 3 3A to Dewsbury Road from Vicar Lane U5; 12 13 13A to Middleton from Vicar Lane U7; 4 16 to Pudsey from York Street F7 or Wellington Road W12

4 16 to Seacroft from York Street F4; 5 to Halton Moor from York Street F4 (Not serving Leeds General Infirmary); 6 28 33 33A 36 60 70 71 72 97 117 202 203 209 220 221222 223 229 254 255 444 446 481 508 670 757 840 843 X6 X11 X84 X85 from Bus Station; 7 7A 7S to Scott Hall Road from Vicar Lane U3; 11 11E Cross Gates from York Street F4; 11E Pudsey from York Street F7; 14 to Pudsey from York Street F7; 15 to Old Farnley from York Street F4; 19 19A to Cardigan Road from York Street F7; 19 19A 40 to York Road from York Street F3; 40 to York Road from York Street F3; 42 to Old Farnley & Oakwood from Temporary stop on New York Rd; 48 Wigton Moor from Temporary stop on Eastgate o/s Job Centre

48 Morley from Vicar Lane U7; 49 50 50A to Burley Rd from Temporary stop on Eastgate o/s Job Centre; 49 50 50A to Seacroft from Temporary stop on New York Rd, York St F2; 51 52 to Meanwood from Temporary stop on Eastgate outside the Job Centre; 51 52 to Morley from Vicar Lane U3; 55 75 to Holbeck from York Street F5; 56 to Moor Grange from Temporary stop on Eastgate outside the Job Centre; 56 to Whinmoor from Temporary stop on New York Rd, York St F2; 64 to Aberford from York Street F4; 65 Gildersome from York Street F5; 70 Leeds Dock from Neville Street Z3; 74 to Middleton from York Street F5; 163 166 to Castleford from York Street F3; 168 to Castleford from York Street F5; 781 to Otley from Temporary stop on Eastgate outside the Job Centre; X98 X99 to Wetherby from Eastgate G3; PR1 PR2 Park and Ride from Neville Street Z3

Arriva buses are affected as follows

209/254/255 Diverting into Leeds City Bus Station via Jack Lane, Dewsbury Road and Crown Point Bridge missing all stops on Aire Street and Boar Lane. Out of Leeds City Bus Station, diverting via The Calls missing all stops on Boar Lane.

220/221/221 Diverting into Leeds City Bus Station via Crown Point Bridge missing all stop on Boar Lane. Normal route out of Leeds City Bus Station.