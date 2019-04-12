Leeds city centre, Saltaire and Boston Spa named in Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide 2019

Leeds city centre has been named one of the UK's best places to live by The Sunday Times.

The newspaper has included a total of seven Yorkshire postcodes in its 2019 edition of the annual guide to desirable locations.

The full guide is published on Sunday but a preview has been released today.

York was named the overall national winner in 2018 and this year tops the list of the 10 best places to live in the north of England.

Leeds city centre appears for the first time, with experts citing the arrival of Channel 4's national head office this year as a key factor in LS1's boom in popularity.

Two more newcomers are former mill village and UNESCO World Heritage Site Saltaire, between Leeds and Bradford, which is now popular with young professionals and creative types, and commuter village Boston Spa, near Wetherby.

Pateley Bridge has kept its place in the list - the Nidderdale market town is considered to have one of the best traditional high streets in Britain. Beverley also makes the northern top 10 for the second year running after its debut in 2018. Driffield is the seventh Yorkshire entry in the guide.

Dropping out of the guide this year are the north Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton, the market town of Malton, Dales 'capital' Skipton and Wetherby, which all featured in 2018. There's also no return for 2017 entries Helmsley, Hull, Horsforth, Richmond, Saltburn and Fulwood in Sheffield. Sheffield was dropped last year after the ongoing tree protest saga, while Hull appeared during its year as City of Culture.

The annual supplement uses a wide range of criteria to compile the list, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops.

The methodology uses robust statistics, including exclusive, up to date house prices provided by Habito and TwentyCi, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel. The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

York was praised for its artful blend of old and new, with gigabit broadband speeds and up-to-date food and shopping options, as well as a convenient family atmosphere.

The full guide can be viewed on Sunday at thesundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive.