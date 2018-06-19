Leeds City Council reveals new plan for Clean Air Zone charges, boundaries and vehicles

Future charges for coaches, buses and heavy goods vehicles operating in Leeds which are not compliant with latest emissions standards could be less than originally proposed.

As part of its Clean Air Zone plans to meet legal air quality targets, Leeds City Council is now proposing that drivers of and companies using such vehicles would pay £50 per day to operate in a roughly 90 square kilometre radius within the city’s outer ring road, whereas it was previously suggested the rate could be £100.

Taxi and private hire vehicles could be charged at £12.50 as initially planned, or £50 a week. It has never been intended that private vehicles be charged under the plans, which have been updated after a public consultation ended earlier this year.

Whereas the southern boundary of the charging area was initially proposed to be around the M62 and M621, following a public consultation this has been amended with

the suggestion that the boundary be around the A61 and A63, not far from Leeds city centre.

The council believes that this new blueprint – which it is estimated could cut those affected by the charges by thousands – would still meet air quality targets and reduce economic harm as many businesses operating near the motorway would be exempt.

The council is lobbying Government for help with support packages for affected drivers with a £220m national fund.

Coun James Lewis, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for Resources and Sustainability, yesterday said: “Because of the Government’s really precarious legal situation, if we are reasonable in what we are asking for, they’re not going to come back and say no.”

In 2015, Leeds was named by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as one of six cities which will not be compliant with European Union and UK nitrogen dioxide limits by 2020. Non-profit environmental law organisation Client Earth launched a successful legal action against the Government in April 2015 and November 2016 based on plans being insufficient, according to the council.

Then in July 2017, Government released its Revised National Air Quality Plan, naming Leeds as one of 28 cities required to implement a Clean Air Zone.

It is estimated that around 40,000 premature deaths every year are attributable to poor air quality in the UK.

How would it work?

The new charge would be monitored using a cameras which recognise vehicle registration plates.

Drivers would not have to pay more than once for entering the zone, as the charge would cover a 24-hour time period.

It is believed that a national payment portal would be developed and implemented by the Government, with payments due by midnight on the day after a vehicle enters the zone. All revenue raised would be ring-fenced to only be spent on the cost of running the scheme and for more air quality improvement plans.

The council’s executive board will consider the plans on June 27, and after a second consultation finishes in August, a final business case will be presented to Government in September. The Clean Air Zone is planned to “go live” on January 1, 2020.

To be exempt from the charge, vehicles would have to comply with latest Euro 6 standards, which significantly reduce emissions from diesel engines – cutting some pollutants by 96 per cent compared to the 1992 limits, according to the AA.

Support grants worth between £1,500-£3,000 for taxis to move over to hybrid and electric models, and £13,000-£19,000 for HGVs and coaches for retrofitting, are being planned in Leeds.

The council stressed that no private vehicles driven by residents are going to be charged.

But some buses, coaches, and HGVs may also be exempt if they are one of the following: emergency services, school buses vintage buses and vehicles used by showmen.

Vehicles which are already nationally exempt – such has historic, non-road or military types – will not be subject to the charge.

Drivers who enter the proposed zone because of diversions on the roads network will not be made to pay.