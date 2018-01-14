Leeds City region signs up 12 new sponsors

Private sector support for Leeds City Region’s attendance at international property conference MIPIM has ​been boosted ​by 12 new sponsors.​ ​

Support ​is growing for the City Region’s international activity following the ​news that attendance at MIPIM has generated more than 430 inward investment enquiries across the delegation and led to visits from major global investors and representatives of internationally recognised brands.

Joining the delegation for the first time ​will be​ property and construction consultants Gleeds, developer Get Living, national property consultants Carter Jonas, residential specialists Morgans City Living, and international property developer and construction company BCEGI Construction​. All have confirm​ed​ their support for MIPIM 2018.

Arcadis, AHR Architects, Bruntwood, DLA Design, Harworth, Leeds Bradford Airport and MEPC have all confirmed their continued support and are once again sponsoring the City Region’s attendance at MIPIM.

They will join previously announced City Region sponsors Addleshaw Goddard, aql, Caddick Group, CEG, Citu, Extra MSA Group, GVA, Keepmoat Regeneration, Munroe K, Muse, NJL Consulting, Pegasus Group, Rex Proctor and Partners, Rushbond, Scarborough International Properties Shulmans, Town Centre Securities, the Universities of Leeds and Huddersfield, Quod, and Womble Bond Dickinson​.

The sponsors hope to highlight the opportunities and track record of the UK’s second largest economic area to ​an​ influential audience of global investors, developers and occupiers.

Roger Marsh, ​chair ​of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, ​said:​ ​“I’m delighted to welcome the new businesses to the City Region’s private sector delegation and also welcome back so many of our previous partners.

​"​The continued and growing support of our sponsors provides the overwhelming majority of funding for the City Region’s attendance at this influential conference, and ensures that we deliver a programme that enables us to compete with our international counterparts.

​"​MIPIM is a true public-private partnership through which the region is able to attract further investment and as result deliver inclusive growth for the benefit of everyone who lives and works in the region.”