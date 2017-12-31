Leeds cocaine dealer aged 70 jailed after police uncover 'large scale supply conspiracy' in home

Have your say

POLICE seized more than £11,000 in cash and a hydraulic press used to package large quantities of cocaine when they raided the homes of two drug dealers.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers uncovered a large scale cocaine supply conspiracy when they searched the homes of 70-year-old Edward Holland and Robert Williams, 29, in Burmantofts, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at Wiilliams’ home on Glenthorpe Avenue on August 14, 2015.

Holland’s passport, keys and documents linked to his home on Glenthorpe Terrace were found during a search of the property.

Officers then went to Holland’s home and found large amounts of cocaine, the mixing agent benzocaine, scales and cash.

The keys were used to open a cellar which contained a hydraulic press.

The press had been purchased two years earlier in Holland’s name.

Traces of cocaine and benzocaine were found on the equipment.

A ‘dealer list’ was also found containing names and figures of up to £10,000.

Holland was jailed for ten years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine after a trial.

Williams was given a six year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering.

The court heard Holland has convictions dating back to the 1960s. In 1987 he was given a seven-year sentence for importing cocaine.

He served a four-year sentence, imposed in 1995, for importing 40kg of cannabis.

James Bourne-Arton, for Holland, said his client would struggle to cope with a prison sentence because of his age.

Derek Duffy, for Williams, said he became involved in the offending at a time when he had split up with his partner.

The barrister said Williams was back in a relationship with the same woman and she was expecting their child.

He said: “The period of incarceration at this time of his life will be a far greater impact, no doubt, than it would have done 20 years ago.

Jailing Holland, judge Guy Kearl, QC, said: “I am entirely satisfied that you were behind the purchase of the hydraulic press in 2013, two years before your arrest.

“You allowed your home to be used over a period of a couple of years in order to prepare and sell large quantities of cocaine.”