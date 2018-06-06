Leeds comedian Micky looks back at Britain’s Got Talent experience

Returning to work yesterday after a whirlwind experience on Britain’s Got Talent brought Leeds comedian Micky P Kerr firmly back to reality.

But his time on the show is not something the teacher will forget in a hurry - especially with the repeated requests for autographs from his biggest fans, his pupils at Harehills Primary.

The 36-year-old, from Oakwood, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s all been a bit surreal, a whirlwind is the only way to describe it. I keep having to tell the kids that I’m not going to sign their autograph.

He added: “You’re in a proper bubble on the show and it is only afterwards being back that you appreciate what you have done. My main aim was to get to the final and I achieved that.”

Micky, who started out his performing career as a musician playing the pub scene in South Milford, before taking up stand-up comedy just over four years ago, achieved support from all judges in the first round of the show.

But he says it was thanks to comedian judge David Walliams fighting his corner that he secured his semi-final place.

He said: “The semi was the biggest gig of my life and I was a nervous wreck knowing I was going on stage to perform to 12 million people. But once the crowd had given a little ripple of applause, I started to relax.”

His live performance on Friday night captured the hearts of the nation and he won the public vote, bagging himself a place in Sunday’s finale.

And although he missed out on the top prize, with fellow comedian Lost Voice Guy taking the winning crown, Micky hopes the show will boost his comedy career, and has thanked fans for their support.

He said: “The response from Leeds has been amazing. I’m getting recognised everywhere.

“I’ve had people coming up to me constantly and no one has said a bad word. It has been ‘good luck’ and ‘we’re right behind you’. It really has been heartwarming.”

Micky now hopes to go on tour and is planning a ‘big gig’ in Leeds.

Micky describes himself as a huge Leeds United supporter and did the Leeds salute after his audition and semi-final performance on the show.

He admitted he didn’t salute after his final routine, as he felt disappointed with his performance, but he thanked LUFC fans for getting behind him, writing on Twitter: “Still marching on together regardless.”