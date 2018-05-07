Leeds community rallies to support UK’s oldest working men’s club

Have your say

THE HOLBECK community supported bank holiday weekend fundraising events to celebrate the 141st anniversary of what is thought to be the UK’s oldest surviving working men’s club.

The Holbeck – formerly known as Holbeck Working Men’s Club – officially opened in its current premises on Jenkinson Lawn in 1877.

Tanya Cogan, who is a member of the volunteer-run club’s management committee, said bank holiday weekend fundraising events included Saturday’s family fun afternoon, which raised more than £500 for club funds.

Miss Cogan said the club was under threat of closure around five years ago due to a lack of members.

She said: “A lot of working men’s clubs across the country have closed down.

“We had to recruit new members and do all sorts of different fundraising activities.

“Now the club has become much more of a community hub, with different people and orgainsations coming in to use it.

“At the moment we are thriving. This weekend has been great and people have been supporting our fundraising events. “

Miss Cogan said that the club is proving increasingly popular with Leeds United fans before and after home games at Elland Road.

Dozens of Leeds fans were at the club ahead of and after the last home game V QPR on Sunday.

Saturday’s family fun afternoon included a bouncy castle, go karts, and table top stalls. It was followed by live music and a disco on Saturday night.

A race afternoon was staged at the club on Sunday, followed by a quiz night. A barbecue and pool tournament were held on bank holiday Monday.