Leeds Council defends fire safety after blaze at tower block

Leeds Council has defended its fire safety in the wake of a blaze at a tower block in Bramley today.

Residents evacuated from the burning block of flats questioned why none of them had heard a fire alarm.

Many said they were alerted by friends or neighbours to the blaze which had broken out on the eighth floor of the Leeds City Council-run Poplar Court flats.

Three people including a child and a woman had to be taken to hospital following the fire.

A Leeds City Council spokeswoman said: “The fire at Poplar Court has now been extinguished and was contained to one flat. We would like to thank the emergency services for reacting and dealing with the incident so quickly.

“As with the national fire strategy for high rise blocks, in Leeds we have standalone alarms in each flat to allow for fires to be contained in the most efficient and safest way possible – as can be demonstrated by the outcome of today.

“We want to reassure people living in high rise blocks across the city that we have the relevant fire safety mechanisms and checks in place and will monitor and check buildings regularly.”