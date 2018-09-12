Leeds creative agencies throw weight behind Channel 4 bid

Creative agencies have thrown their weight behind Leeds’ bid to become the new home of Channel 4.

The city is in the running to become the new national headquarters for the broadcaster and the creative community has now launched a campaign backing the bid.

The ‘All In. Leeds’ campaign, which is backed by over 50 of the city’s creative agencies, will focus on showcasing the region’s creativity.

A spokeswoman for All In. Leeds said: “Leeds is fortunate to have a very well represented creative agency community, but rarely do we actually work together on a common cause.

“Through ‘All In. Leeds.’ we’ve come together to demonstrate how transformative it would be for us, and for Channel 4, to choose Leeds as their new home.

“We believe our thriving sector can really support Channel 4 in every way, from talent to creative support and everything in between.”

The broadcaster is currently carrying out a pitch process. The All In. Leeds project is looking to show the pitch committee and Channel 4 what the city and region has to offer.

The campaign is also encouraging creative businesses to sign up to a manifesto to help shape the future of the sector through five key points: education, community, talent & diversity, businesses and creativity.

All In. Leeds said: “Usually attributed with Yorkshire’s modest mentality, Leeds as a region often hides its light under a bushel.

“We’re changing that. Alongside showing Channel 4 what the city is doing, we want to illustrate the depth and breadth of the creative agency sector and promote that it’s awash with talent and world class output, with some of the world’s biggest brands choosing to place its creative work right here in the city and region.

“With our ‘All In. Leeds’ manifesto, we are holding ourselves to a standard and a promise to guide our journey to an even better future.”

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: “This unprecedented collaboration amongst the creative sector in Leeds reflects the energy and excitement sparked by our Channel 4 pitch, and the unity of the city’s partners who are four square behind it.

“We have a hugely talented, diverse and growing creative sector and I’m looking forward to working with them to shout even louder about what makes Leeds such a great city.”

Channel 4 executives will visit the candidate cities, with a final decision due in October.

The list of the agencies backing the campaign is available at www.allinleeds.com.