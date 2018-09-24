Leeds cycling champ announces birth of daughter

Former world road race champion Lizzie Deignan has announced the birth of her daughter, Orla.

Deignan, 29, from Otley, West Yorkshire, who is married to fellow professional road cyclist Philip Deignan, posted pictures of Orla on Twitter on Monday.

Lizzie Deignan, nee Armitstead, won Olympic silver in the individual road race event at London 2012 and became world road race champion in 2015.

She announced she was expecting her first child on social media in March and that she was aiming to return to professional cycling in 2019 before finishing her career in 2020 at the Tokyo Olympics.