Leeds cyclist, 64, seriously injured in crash with limousine

A CYCLIST from Leeds suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a stretch limousine in North Yorkshire.

Police said the 64-year-old man was taking part in an organised cycling time trial event when the collision happened just before 5.30pm on Saturday on the A19 south-bound at its junction with the A168 at South Kilvington near Thirsk.

The cyclist was involved in collision with a silver Chrysler 300C stretch limousine

He was airlifted to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the limousine, a 27-year-old man from Middlesbrough, is assisting police with their enquiries.

Traffic Sergeant Julian Pearson, of the Major Collision Investigation Team, said: “Along with the man who was involved in the collision, we are aware that there were a number of other competitive cyclists riding on the A19 as part of an organised time trial.

“We are appealing to the riders and passing motorists to check their dash-cams for any footage that could assist the investigation.

“We also need to hear from anyone who recalls seeing either the cyclist or the silver Chrysler stretch limousine prior to the incident.”

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180117447.