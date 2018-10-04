Leeds cyclist's 2016 Kirkstall Road death: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving

A MAN has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving almost two years after the death of a 33-year-old cyclist in Leeds.

Mohammed Amer Munir , 24, is set to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court in January in connection with the death of cheerleading coach John Harkins in November 2016

John Harkins

Munir, of Argie Avenue, Burley, Leeds, also faces a charge of perverting the course of justice.

A trial date was listed for January 28 during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard today (Thurs Oct 4) that Mr Harkins suffered fatal injuries when he was involved in collision with a car on Kirkstall Road, Leeds, just before 11.30pm on November 14 2016.

Mr Harkins, a sales assistant who lived at Woodside Place, Burley, Leeds, died at the scene.

The coroner's court was told a provisional post mortem report stated Mr Harkins died of multiple injuries.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Mr Harkins, who was known as 'Tats' because of his tattoos, was a founder and coach at Leeds cheerleading programme Aviator Cheer, based in Lockwood Court, Leeds.

In a statement released following his death, Mr Harkins’ family said: “The devastating loss of John has left a void in all our lives.

"He was a gentle giant loving and caring of all he met. He excelled in everything he set his mind to, from education, to sport, to being the most fabulous son, brother and uncle a family could wish for.

“The outpouring of love and respect for him from his family, school friends, his cheerleading family and work colleagues from across the globe, has provided a ray of light and showed the true scale of his kind and caring nature.

"He has touched the lives of so many people and his families both home and away are devastated by the news.”

His friend and colleague Martin Wan told the YEP Mr Harkins brought home a bronze medal competing for England in International Cheer Union championships in Orlando, Florida.

He said: “Tats was such a big personality and such a big leader in competitive cheerleading.

“He was a pillar of the community, great guy and one of the best coaches in the UK. He was friends with everyone, everyone felt like he was close family.”