Leeds date for touring Prosecco and Gin Festival

The first touring Prosecco and Gin Festival will be stopping off in Leeds, it has been announced.

More than 40 gins and a large selection of sparkling wines and Prosecco will be offered at the event at New Craven Hall, Hunslet, on Saturday, April 21.

Organisers believe it to be the first event of its kind to visit the city.

Co-organiser Layla Lawford said: “This is an exciting new event which combines two of the nation’s favourite drinks under one roof.

“The selection of drinks that will be available has been carefully selected to satisfy the taste buds of both seasoned connoisseurs as well complete novices.

“There will definitely be something for everyone there.

“We don’t anticipate tickets hanging around for very long, with some of our other events selling out already, so we’d advise anyone interested in attending to book as early as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Guests are due be welcomed with a free glass of wine in their own festival glass, which will be included as part of the standard ticket price.

They will also be given tasting notes, serving tips and cocktail recipes to take home with them.

Each bar at the festival will work on a token basis. Tokens can be bought in advance or at the designated token point at the venue. They are priced at £5 each and can be exchanged for any drink.

Standard tickets are priced at £13.50 and include full access to the event and live entertainment.

Alternatively,people can purchase tickets for £27.50, which includes a standard entry ticket and three drinks tokens.

For more information, visit www.proseccoandginfestival.co.uk