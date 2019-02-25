Leeds Digital Festival Awards to celebrate tech sector in Leeds

Awards celebrating the strength of the digital sector in and around Leeds will be returning for a second successive year as part of the Leeds Digital Festival.

Nominations have opened for the Leeds Digital Festival Awards with seven different categories for technology companies and entrepreneurs to consider entering.

Stuart Clarke, co-founder and director of Leeds Digital Festival, said: “The Leeds Digital Festival was set up with two aims: to celebrate the amazing individuals and companies in the digital sector in Leeds, and to encourage collaboration.

“The Festival Awards is bringing that ethos together in one night and I’m looking forward to another great evening.”

The awards are being sponsored by Amsource Technology and Leeds-based law firm Ward Hadaway.

Andrew Maeer, managing director of Amsource Technology, said: “The Leeds Digital Festival Awards provides a fantastic platform to shout about all that is great about the tech scene in Leeds, in what is one of the largest gatherings of digital and technology events in the UK.”

Nominations close on March 15. This year’s awards will be held at Headrow House in Leeds city centre on April 30.

The final shortlisted nominees will be judged by a panel of experts in the Leeds digital and business sectors.

Judges include Chelsea Hardy of Nexus, Deb Hetherington of Leeds Beckett University, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, Greg Wright, 2018’s winner of Entrepreneur of the Year, Alex Craven, as well as Andrew Maeer of Amsource Technology and Gareth Yates, a commercial partner at Ward Hadaway. To nominate visit https://leedsdigitalfestivalawards.org.