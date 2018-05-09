Leeds dockless bike scheme launch delayed

A DOCKLESS bike scheme due to be launched in Leeds city centre next week has been delayed.

Bike-sharing company ofo was due to launch of a fleet of 1,000 bikes in the city on Tuesday May 15.

Joseph Seal-Driver, ofo UK General Manager, said: today (Weds May 9): “Unfortunately, we have taken the decision to delay the launch of ofo bike share in Leeds until shortly before the summer.

“A minor supply chain issue has led us to take this decision as we felt that, on balance, it was best to rectify this and launch properly later in the year.

“As the official bike share partner in the city, we are continuing to work closely with Leeds City Council as we prepare for the launch.

“We firmly believe that ofo will work extremely well in Leeds, as it is around the UK, and we’re committed to bringing our yellow bikes to the city before summer.”

Leeds residents will be able to hire a three-speed bike at the click of a button via a smartphone app, ride it anywhere in the city and lock it again for 50p for a 30-minute journey.

The scheme will focus on the city centre initially and will be expanded into suburbs and nearby towns shortly after.

It will be ofo’s second scheme in Yorkshire after launching in Sheffield in January.

The fleet of 1,000 bikes will be fitted with bright dynamo front lights, solar-powered rear lights and a front basket.

They also have a hydraulically-adjusted seat post so riders of all heights can get comfortable in seconds.