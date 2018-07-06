Leeds doctor dies after cycling accident in Ilkley

A popular GP has died from his injuries sustained in a cycling crash - 11 years after his wife's death from a rare form of cancer.

Dr Vince Cavaliere, 58, had been club doctor at Bradford City FC since 1992 and also worked at the Idle Medical Practice in Bradford.

Dr Cavaliere was riding his Boardman road bike when he was hit by a Land Rover Discovery on Moor Road, near Ilkley, on June 22, and he died of his injuries earlier this week.

He had two children, Lydia and Felix, who are in their 20s.

In 2007, Dr Cavaliere's wife and the children's mother Pamela passed away at the age of just 43 after being diagnosed with a rare cancer of the oesophagus discovered after she choked while eating lunch at Harvey Nichols in Leeds.

The family lived on Church Lane in Adel at the time, and took part in a TV show called The Mummy Diaries, which showed terminally ill mothers preparing their children for their deaths by creating 'mummy manuals' and memory boxes for their loved ones.

Dr Cavaliere's colleagues released a statement paying tribute to him on the Idle Medical Practice website:

"We are very sorry to announce that following his recent road traffic accident, Dr Vince Cavaliere passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Vince had been a GP here at Idle for over five years and prior to that he had worked at other Bradford practices. He had a long association with Bradford City FC and also worked with other local healthcare providers. He will be greatly missed by the staff and patients here at Idle Medical Centre.

"Vince's roots were very much in Bradford, where many of his family live. Our thoughts and sympathies are with them at this very difficult time and they have politely requested that their privacy be respected."

Police are still trying to trace witnesses who saw the collision at around 9pm. Contact 101 quoting incident 1942 of June 22.