Leeds dog attack: Three still in hospital after horror unfolds in Moortown

Three people remain in hospital today after being attacked by two dogs in Moortown, Leeds.

Two men, aged 79 and 59, were hurt along with a police officer during the incident in Garth Walk on Saturday.

Two men arrested over the incident, believed to be the owners of the dogs, have now been released pending further investigation. The dogs have been seized.

The 79-year-old man was bitten when he heard two dogs barking in his back garden on Garth Walk and went outside to investigate.

A next-door neighbour has been dubbed a ‘hero’ by locals after he stepped in to defend the pensioner. He used a pan and bat to scare off the dogs before bundling the pensioner back into his house, witnesses said.

It is thought that a 59-year-old man, who also lives on Garth Walk, was then bitten in the street after the dogs ran out of the 79-year-old’s garden.

The animals are believed to have originally got loose from a property near Garth Walk. Police were called to the scene at about 4.40am, with an officer suffering a serious bite injury to his arm while trying to bring one of the dogs under control.

Police have released graphic photos of the puncture wounds suffered the officer. His colleagues have said he is in "good spirits".

Neighbours have said the dogs could be American pit bulls, but this has not been confirmed by police.