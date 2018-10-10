Leeds East Academy students clean up community: Event after ex-student’s efforts went viral on Facebook

Have your say

STUDENTS from an east Leeds school took part in a clean up event at a parade of shops in a bid to encourage residents to take pride in their community.

Youngsters from Leeds East Academy were shocked at the large amount of litter around the parade known locally as ‘Black Shops’ on South Parkway, Seacroft.

They raised their concerns with Leeds City Council and devised a clean-up operation in conjunction with the local authority.

Eight students turned up at the shops yesterday armed with litter pickers, gloves, bags and a power washer.

Members of the public were impressed with the students’ efforts.

One passer-by said: “I have lived here for 30 years and never seen anything like this before, it’s great.”

The clean up came just days after former Leeds East Academy student Alex Davidson, 16, won praise after a bus driver posted his photograph on Facebook at the weekend.

Alex spent more than an hour cleaning up broken glass after vandals smashed three bus shelters on South Parkway Road near his home.

The students all wore special Community Transformation Leader hoodies as they helped clean up their community.

Leeds East Academy Principal Sarah Carrie, said “ The passion they have for making a difference is infectious. It is wonderful to see them demonstrating such exceptional leadership skills which will benefit others.”

“They embody our academy values of excellence, positivity and respect and I am truly excited about the work this exceptional group of young people is carrying out.”

Mrs Carrie said after Alex Davidson‘s clean up at the weekend “Alex’s actions display the values which we instil in all our students across the White Rose Academies Trust.”