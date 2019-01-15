Leeds employers urged to focus on employee wellbeing in 2019

This Healthy Workspace event will discuss the importance of wellbeing for businesses looking to recruit and retain the best employees

Most of us spend the majority of our lives at work, but are we benefitting from our workplace in the way we should be?

CEG, the developer behind Kirkstall Forge, intends to bring together a vibrant community with education, health, retail, leisure, employment and recreation opportunities.

Research shows that half of organisations aren’t putting employees’ wellbeing high enough on the agenda; according to a survey last year by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, the professional body for HR and people development, only two-fifths of employers have a separate wellbeing strategy while more than half of line managers aren't convinced of the importance of wellbeing.

The study of more than 1,000 HR professionals showed positive progress – most organisations who offer health and wellbeing activities believe they are having a positive benefit – but it also revealed that mental ill health is a growing issue and that employers can help alleviate issues. Seemingly simple things, like access to green space, or the layout of an office, can make a crucial difference to the wellbeing of employees.

Ahead of a major free event in Leeds which will help employers learn more about creating a healthier workplace for their staff and its benefits, employers are being encouraged to think changes they can make, such as:

- Creating an atmosphere where senior leaders embrace wellbeing and talk about mental health to help remove stigmas. Work to ensure this open policy continues in practice.

- Involving staff in decision making and dialogue; this is very healthy, as an engaged workforce goes hand-in-hand with wellbeing.

- Encouraging staff to work sensible hours, and to take lunch breaks away from their desk, to maintain a healthy work/life balance; where possible, avoid people having to work into the evening or at weekends.

Kirkstall Forge, a new neighbourhood of 1,050 high-quality homes and workplaces is being created on the banks of the River Aire, setting the standard for workplace wellbeing with its award-winning Number One office, designed by leading British architects Cooper Cromar.

CEG, the developer behind the project, intends to bring together a vibrant community with education, health, retail, leisure, employment and recreation opportunities. And with health and wellbeing high on the agenda for retaining and attracting the best staff, its Different by Design approach ensures its buildings are better for workers.

Find out more about its unique approach at a special Healthy Workplace event on Thursday, January 31, in association with the Yorkshire Post, which will feature a number of prominent speakers including Dr Jon Finn from consultancy Tougher Minds, who will be talking about how important positive working environments are for wellbeing and mental health.

Another key speaker is Ashley Bateson from Hoare Lea, who will be talking about how office design can influence wellbeing, improve productivity and reduce sick days.

