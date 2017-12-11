Leeds fatal crash: Inquests to open into deaths of five killed in Stonegate Road collision

Inquests are due to be opened today into the deaths of three schoolboys and two men killed during a crash in Leeds.

Brothers Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, and Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, died after the stolen car they were travelling in crashed in Stonegate Road, Meanwood, on November 25.

Fifteen-year-old Darnell Harte was also killed in the collision alongside Robbie Meerun and Anthoney Armour, both 24.

Two other survived the crash, including a 15-year-old boy who has been charged with five offences of causing death by dangerous driving.

Senior coroner David Hinchliff will open the inquests at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning.