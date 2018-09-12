Leeds fatal crash: Motorcyclist killed in collision with Ford Mondeo in Tong Road, Wortley

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision in Leeds last night.

The 42-year-old man had been riding a motorbike when it collided with a Ford Mondeo in Tong Road, Wortley, shortly before 8.30pm.

The fatal collision happened in Tong Road, Wortley. Picture: Google

Appealing for witnesses today, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The rider of the motorbike, a 42-year-old man, was seriously injured and, despite the efforts of members of the public and ambulance staff, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"Officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision enquiry team are investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle in the time leading to the collision or witnessed the collision itself."

It is understood the Mondeo had been turning right out of Albany Street and the motorbike was travelling along Tong Road towards Leeds city centre at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCET via 101, quoting reference 13180454074.