Leeds Festival 2019: Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots announced as headliners

Reading and Leeds Festivals have announced four headliners for the 2019 weekend, including Foo Fighters and Post Malone.

The annual Bramham Park event will see thousands of music-lovers descend on Leeds for a weekend of live entertainment over the August Bank Holiday, from August 23 to August 25.

With nearly 30 million records sold, and fresh from packing out the world’s biggest venues, the Foo Fighters – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee - will bring their three-hour-plus rock marathon master class back to headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals, a tradition they began in 2002. They will headline the Friday night slot.

The 1975 are set to make their Leeds debut on the Saturday evening, following on from the release of their new album ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ , which is out this month with the second in the two-part release planned for Summer 2019.

Following on from their landmark performance headlining the BBC Radio 1 Stage in 2016, this is set to be another milestone performance, cementing their status as one of the biggest and most exciting bands in the world.

Post Malone returns to headline Reading and Leeds on his second ever appearance ‘Posty’ has been on an unprecedented trajectory of success, this year drawing some of the biggest crowds over the entire festival weekend and is now the first act since Nirvana to go from afternoon to top of the bill with a sophomore album in consecutive years.

Since being catapulted into fame, the post-modern popstar has had hit after hit including the inescapable ‘Better now’, ‘Psycho’ and the aptly named ‘Rockstar’ and is ready to claim the headliner status.

He will he play on Sunday night, along with Twenty One Pilots. The duo, now in their ‘Trench’ album era of their career, have seen fans become super fans and set the bar high for a new generation and definition of pop and rock crossover stars.

Other house-hold names including Manchester inde-rock heroes Blossoms, pop-punk legends Bowling for Soup, Reading's finest The Amazons and alternative-rock quartet Bastille, among many others.

