Leeds fine arts students to showcase their work at exhibition in city

Have your say

DOZENS of artworks will be on display at an exhibition staged by students from Leeds Arts University.

More than 70 second year two BA Honours fine arts students will showcase their work at the ‘TWO’ exhibition at the Wharf Chambers gallery space on Wharf Street in Leeds city centre.

The exhibition, which is open to the public, will run for three days from 10am to 6pm from Friday May 4 to Sunday May 6.

It will feature paintings, sculptures, print work, photography , drawings and video work.

Students will be on hand to discuss their work at the exhibition.