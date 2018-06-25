Leeds firm could be set to solve World Cup beer crisis

A Yorkshire manufacturing company claims to have the solution to the European shortage of carbon dioxide.

Scientists at the Stephenson Group say its range of carbon dioxide solubilisers, instantly capable of putting the fizz back into the carbonated drinks market, can ensuring football supporters don’t have to go without beer during the tournament.

24 June 2018...... England fans watch the Woirld Cup match with Panama in Millennium Square, Leeds. Picture Tony Johnson.

Leeds-based Stephenson Group has pioneered a patented non-silicone ‘fizz stabiliser’ which helps to ensure drinks retain their fizz for longer.

Reports have suggested beer could run out imminently because the European supply of carbon dioxide is at an all-time low despite soaring demand due to the World Cup.

The product, named Sustain, is used as a processing aid in the manufacturing process of carbonated drinks. It was developed by Stephenson Group’s Technical Innovations Chemists, in direct response to a problem that has plagued the carbonated drinks market for years: carbon dioxide loss.

Jamie Bentley, CEO of Stephenson Group commented: “Drinks manufacturers are facing a tough few weeks as stocks of the carbon dioxide they use to fizz up their drinks run dangerously low. The shortage couldn’t have come at a worse time for pubs, bars and supermarkets, coinciding with the World Cup which, as it only happens every four years, is a golden trading period. If football fans can’t get hold of alcohol and fizzy drinks during the tournament this could spell disaster for the hospitality trade. Our product has been formulated to make sure drinks don’t lose their fizz and stay fizzy for longer, meaning less carbon dioxide is actually required in the first place and less is also wasted.”