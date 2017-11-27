Leeds firm invent world's first brewery in a garden shed

A Leeds company has designed the world's first 'brewery shed'.

Horsforth-based Tiger Sheds teamed up with Northern Monk Brewery to create the garden retreat for aspiring home brewers.

Each shed features an all-in-one brewing system called the Grainfather, which can produce up to 40 pints per batch using just £18 worth of ingredients.

It also has a pull-down bar hatch to enable the owner to serve their home-crafted ale to friends.

Tiger Sheds operations manager Jack Sutcliffe said:

“According to the Campaign for Real Ale, the number of breweries in Britain has grown from just over 1,500 last year to more than 1,700 this year, displaying a growth of three new breweries a week. So that shows just how popular breweries are becoming.

“We wanted to create something unique – a brewery bar that you can set up in your garden. In the Brewery Shed, with the Grainfather, you can create exceptional craft beer at home to rival any brewery.”

Leeds city centre brewery Northern Monk's managing director Russell Bisset is excited by his firm's involvement.

“When we were approached by Tiger Sheds with an idea for The Brewery Shed, it’s fair to say our imaginations were sparked. The majority of us here at Northern Monk come from home brewing backgrounds and the idea of owning our own little brewery in our back garden would be a dream come true.”

If you want one of your own, you'll need a spare £3,749.99!

The company is also well-known for other novelty designs, including a spider-proof shed.