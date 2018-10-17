Leeds fixture for World Cup 1966 England goalkeeper Gordon Banks

One of football’s living legends is to appear in Leeds to share memories of England’s 1966 World Cup win and more.

Gordon Banks, the national team’s goalkeeper during its greatest moment, will discuss his major life events at Deeva Restaurant in Town Street, Farsley on Thursday, November 29.

Wakefield-based SJD Sports is hosting the event, and managing director Sheridann Dickerson believes this will be the first time Mr Banks, now 80, has presented such a talk in Leeds.

Mr Dickerson said: “I’ve recently started the business and it’s the first event Gordon has done around the Leeds area.

“Obviously he will be talking about his heroics in the 1966 World Cup with England, and the 1970 World Cup when he made the greatest save of all time from [a shot by] Pelé.”

Mr Banks launched himself towards the Brazilian great’s powerful header to prevent a goal in the group game, though England later lost the match 1-0 and their opponents went on to win the competition.

The goalkeeper's British playing career was cut short after a car accident in October 1972 resulted in him losing sight in one eye, though he later played in the USA.

The England men’s team is yet to win the World Cup for a second time.

A donation from the SJD Sports event will be made to Leeds charity St Gemma’s Hospice, Mr Dickerson said.

Standard tickets for the event are £25, while VIP treatment, entitling people to a meet-and-greet and signed memorabilia, costs £40.

An all-you-can-eat Indian buffet is also included in the price. For more information and tickets, visit www.sjdsports.com