Leeds flat explosion: Silk Mill Drive closed for demolition of building in Tinshill

Work has begun today to demolish a building in Leeds which was partially destroyed by an explosion.

Emergency services were called to Silk Mill Drive in Tinshill shortly before 3pm yesterday after reports of a blast.

Residents described hearing a loud bang as rubble was sent flying up to 100 yards from a first floor flat.

Neighbours came to the aid of two men who were injured during the explosion.

They were taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators from West Yorkshire Fire Service returned to the property this morning as work to establish the cause continued.

Demolition work is carried out at the home in Silk Mill Drive, Tinshill. Picture: Steve Riding

However, West Yorkshire Police has already said it is not being treated as a terrorism related incident.

A neighbouring property was evacuated yesterday due to structural damage and Silk Mill Drive remains closed while the demolition work continues.

First Bus is diverting its 6 and 19A services via Woodnook Drive in both directions.

It said: “Service 19A normal route towards Yeadon, diverted via the top end of Silk Mill Drive to Silk Mill Way towards Leeds and Garforth, not serving the stops around Tinshill Club.”