Leeds General Infirmary among first to get new heart monitor for babies

Maternity wards at Leeds General Infirmary are among the first in the country to use new technology that detects serious problems in babies’s hearts.

The pulse oximetry machines have been donated by the Tiny Tickers charity to a series of hospital trusts and have been welcomed by NHS bosses.

The introduction of the lifesaving heart monitors comes after the Yorkshire Evening Post last week launched our We Love Our NHS campaign, which aims to praise Leeds’ NHS staff for their vital work.

Last week, we featured exclusive stories showcasing the dedication of staff working at the LGI’s heart unit and the heroics of the city’s ambulance staff who were called out over Christmas and New Year.

The new technology in Leeds has been backed by Natasha Pye, whose son Tommy died at 11 days old in York from a heart condition. She said: “We know that Tommy had a congenital heart defect that could be corrected with surgery. If only his condition had been detected, he would be alive today.”

About 1,000 newborn babies leave hospital each year with their major heart defect undetected, according to Tiny Tickers.

The national charity aims to improve early detection, diagnosis and care of babies with heart conditions.

Other trusts to receive the machines have hospitals in Harrogate, Doncaster, Scarborough, York and Wakefield.

Tiny Tickers was supported with donations by LGI-based Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Sovereign Health Care to introduce the new monitors.

Dr Elspeth Brown, consultant fetal cardiologist at the LGI, said: “We really welcome this initiative from Tiny Tickers which will undoubtedly save lives.”

As part of our campaign, we want you to help us to give some love to our dedicated and hard-working NHS staff in Leeds. To nominate your NHS hero for praise, email yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk