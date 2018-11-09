Leeds’ German market opens for Christmas 2018 in Millennium Square

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for shoppers in Leeds as the Christkindelmarkt German market has opened for business in Millennium Square.

The area has been transformed into a real winter wonderland with stalls filled with food, drink, gifts and decorations.

9 November 2018...... Sweet treats at the Leeds Christmas Market. Picture Tony Johnson.

Shoppers can enjoy a true taste of Germany, with offerings such as Frankfurt sausage, currywurst and Berliner doughnuts, as the event is approved by Frankfurt Council to ensure it is as authentic as possible.

Michael Topper, owner of the Choco King stall, said: “I’ve been here every year since 2002. I keep coming back to Leeds because of the crowds and I think it’s a really nice market. When you come here blind, you feel like you are right in the heart of Germany.”

The market boasts more than 40 wooden chalet stalls as well as cosy indoor venues. There’s something for all the family as the festive village is also home to the traditional Christmas carousel ride and will feature family entertainment during its time in Leeds.

The Alp Chalet restaurant will host a Santa’s Breakfast experience every Saturday and Sunday from November 24, where guests will be escorted to their tables by Santa’s little helpers and will be visited by Father Christmas. Children will receive a gift from Santa and there will be table arts and crafts to keep them entertained.

Jonnie Milne, 30, who is visiting Leeds for the first time, said today: “I’m from Aberdeen and when I told my partner (who lives in Leeds) I was coming to visit, she said I had timed it perfectly.

“She told me I had to come and visit the market so I made my way along and it’s a lot better than anything we have back in Aberdeen. There are lots of great stalls to take advantage of and I’m looking for lots of treats to take home to my family. I’ve not been in Leeds long but I already love it!”

Visitors will be able to find plenty of presents at the market as stalls sell toys, jewellery, ornaments and confectionery, along with lots of other festive pieces.

Connor Laydon, supervisor at Meyart Coffee, said: “There’s such a wide variety of people in Leeds, it’s a massive multicultural hub. There are students and all sorts of people who love to visit. When you put something like this in such an important area of the city, it all falls into place.”

9 November 2018...... Ioana Zopota with sweet treats at the Leeds Christmas Market. Picture Tony Johnson.

The market runs until Saturday, December 22. For more information, visit www.leeds.gov.uk/christmasmarket

OPENING TIMES

The German market will be in Leeds from now until Saturday, December 22.

It will be open daily from 10.30am until 9.30pm Monday to Friday and will open at 12pm on Saturday and Sunday. The market will close at 7.30pm on Sundays.

9 November 2018...... Elodie Desrousseaux with festive decorations at the Leeds Christmas Market which opened Friday 9 November. Picture Tony Johnson.

Visitors must book in advance for the Santa’s Breakfast event and can do so by calling the City Centre Box Office on 0113 376 0318 or online at www.leeds.gov.uk/christmasmarket